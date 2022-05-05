TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,360,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,321,807.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.
Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
