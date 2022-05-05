TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,360,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,321,807.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

