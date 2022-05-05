TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,370,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,122,856.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

Shares of TELA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.