Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.