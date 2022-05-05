Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

GIII opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

