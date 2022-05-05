Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tenable stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $4,149,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 196.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3,803.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 523,128 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.