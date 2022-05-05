Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

