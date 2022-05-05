Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.