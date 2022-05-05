Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Territorial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

