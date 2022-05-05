Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.98).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 272.10 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.68. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

