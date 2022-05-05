Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 24,779 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $952.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $946.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $987.85. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $986.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

