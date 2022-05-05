Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 5,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $952.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $946.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.85. The company has a market cap of $986.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tesla by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

