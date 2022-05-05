TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

