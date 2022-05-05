Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,857,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,914,389.55.
William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 29th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 46,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$39,106.50.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$47,080.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.
Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.
Featured Articles
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.