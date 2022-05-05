Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

