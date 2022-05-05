Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

