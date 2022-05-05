TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $583.36 million, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

