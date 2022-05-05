Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,030,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

