Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Textainer Group has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

