TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of TFII opened at $86.26 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

