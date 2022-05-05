TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

