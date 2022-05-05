TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

