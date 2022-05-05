TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TFS Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.