The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.31). Boeing reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $156.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.39. Boeing has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

