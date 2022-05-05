The Clorox Company Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 94.38% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

