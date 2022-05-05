The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -466.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

