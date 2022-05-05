The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.720 EPS.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 194.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

