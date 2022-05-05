The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NCTY stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

