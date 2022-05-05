Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Debora L. Spar Sells 200 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $562.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.58. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

