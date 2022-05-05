Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.