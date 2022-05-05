Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

NYSE TRI opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

