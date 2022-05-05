Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on June 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.572 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TRI opened at C$124.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$111.72 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

