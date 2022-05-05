Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

Shares of TRI opened at C$124.29 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$111.72 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$132.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock has a market cap of C$60.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

