Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of THRY opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,435. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 70.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

