Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of THRY opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 70.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.