Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. AON (NYSE:AON) Financial Survey

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and AON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.25 -$1.95 million N/A N/A AON $12.19 billion 5.28 $1.26 billion $6.30 46.37

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A AON 1 9 1 0 2.00

AON has a consensus target price of $307.34, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A AON 11.06% 119.46% 8.44%

Risk & Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AON beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

