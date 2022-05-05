Timbercreek Financial (TF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.93.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

