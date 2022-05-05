Titan Medical (TMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.84 million.

TMD opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

