Titan Medical (TMDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Titan Medical to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.81. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Medical by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDI. Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

