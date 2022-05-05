Titan Medical (TMDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Titan Medical to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Titan Medical stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.81. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
Several research firms have weighed in on TMDI. Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
