Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

