TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.38. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.