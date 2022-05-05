TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

TSE:X opened at C$134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.38.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

