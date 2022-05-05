TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.50.

TMX Group stock opened at C$134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

