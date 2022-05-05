TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.50.

TSE X opened at C$134.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

