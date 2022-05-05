Toast (TOST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Toast has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $12,567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $21,564,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.