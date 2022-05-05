Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

