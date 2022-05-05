Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

TPZEF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

