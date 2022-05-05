Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.18.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.35 and a 52-week high of C$23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

