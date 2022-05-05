Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.18.

TSE TPZ opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.06. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.35 and a 12-month high of C$23.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.86.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

