Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.18.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.86. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$23.79.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.53%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

