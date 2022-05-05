Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.18.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 107.86. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.35 and a 12 month high of C$23.79.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

