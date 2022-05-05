Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.18.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.35 and a 52 week high of C$23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 107.86.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.